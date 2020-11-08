The Oct. 11 letter “Respect women’s right to choose” contains the statement, “Pro-choice does not mean pro-abortion.”

I disagree. You either believe that abortion is right or wrong. That said, if you claim to be pro-choice, you support legal access to abortion. So, being pro-choice implies that you endorse abortion rights.

Pro-life implies that you respect the rights of unborn humans. It means that you understand that life begins at the moment of conception.

Sadly, some people still think an unborn human is not a person with unalienable rights. If a woman does not want to be a mother, she can always place her baby for adoption. This is a humane choice.

Pro-choice is, in my view, a dishonest term. An innocent unborn human being has no choice if her mother decides to kill her. Nearly a million babies are aborted every year because they are a so-called “choice.”

The liberals keep telling us that more birth control and sex education will reduce abortions. If this was true, abortions would be a thing of the past.

No form of birth control is 100% effective. The only way to avoid pregnancy is to abstain from sex. Our society has forgotten that the main purpose of sexual intercourse is reproduction. It is a shame we don’t teach kids that any more.

JoAnn L. Fuir

Paradise Township