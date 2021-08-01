Pro-choice people seem to think that they should have complete control over what they do with their own bodies, regardless of what others think, or the consequences of their actions. Some even march around with signs proclaiming their right to such control, even though their intransigence contributes to death sentences for many others, and possibly even themselves.

Curiously, many of these pro-choice people are virulently anti-choice when it involves not their own bodies and an injection, but someone else’s body and a thing called a fetus.

Chuck Gaston

Manheim Township