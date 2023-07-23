After retiring from the U.S. Navy, I became a public middle/high school teacher in Louisiana. With an average of 150 students per year, I taught more than 1,600 students. Of that number, I only knew one student who was transgender. On the other hand, as a biology teacher, I taught sex education to 10th graders. There were several of my students who were already pregnant, so I felt it was a little late. As I now read about Lancaster County school districts, some people seem concerned with the minuscule number of transgender teens — and yet not one word about teenage pregnancy. Where are this county’s priorities?

The New Orleans area probably had more private schools than most cities. The state Legislature there also argued about funding private schools and providing vouchers to students desiring to attend those schools. Private schools had the power to select their students. Public schools didn’t have such a luxury. (I had a student enter my class who had been kicked out of a private school.)

The irony was that public school students did better on the college ACT exam than the private school students. I believe the reason has to do with the fact that private schools have to make a profit, and they pay teachers less than teachers in public schools and, therefore, public schools provide the better education.

Giving vouchers to individuals to attend private schools only helps private schools take needed financial resources from public schools. And vouchers generally only help those students who already attend such schools. Anyone who believes these private schools will accept anyone with a voucher needs to have their head examined — which explains why Republicans support vouchers.

Robert Hirsch

U.S. Navy commander (retired)

Lancaster Township