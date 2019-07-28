In a June 9 Sunday LNP letter concerning abortion, I discussed a citizen’s right to privacy as one of the unenumerated rights as interpreted in the Ninth Amendment to our Constitution (“Roe decision didn’t invent privacy right”).
Under our current legal system there are just a few old and weak laws regarding the right to privacy. But new comprehensive legislation is sorely needed to bring order to the privacy situation. Social media have been around for nearly 20 years, operating without serious laws on privacy rights. Recently, Facebook was fined $5 billion for not sufficiently protecting client data. Hackers are everywhere, and private information deserves protection.
I believe such regulation is one of the most important issues of our time. Congress and President Donald Trump should be acting on this issue. But the do-nothing Congress doesn’t act and the president doesn’t govern. So maybe such legislation will be acted upon in the next five to 10 years. I’m being optimistic here, but I sure as heck am not holding my breath.
Dan Betz
East Cocalico Township