Lancaster County Prison does so much for the people of Lancaster. It works with children and families. It is ground zero in the fight against addiction, offering programs and medication to treat it. It provides health care services for those who are in custody. It provides treatment for mental health disorders. It offers reentry services that lead to meaningful employment and a sense of purpose.

Every day, prison staff members and Lancaster County are saving lives by providing services, training and education — programs that might have been otherwise unavailable before incarceration.

These measures dispel any doubts that when an inmate is released back in society, he or she is mentally and physically fit, retrained and ready to make a contribution to society.

That being said, staff members and contractors are now challenged with a near-impossible task of keeping inmates and detainees safe during this pandemic. County employees are putting the health of their families and themselves at risk in order to protect others.

These are the people society has forgotten. They are selfless and continue to give of themselves during this uncertain period. I sincerely hope the people of Lancaster County will show support for those who have done so much and have received so little thanks.

Lancaster is a better place to live because of Warden Cheryl Steberger and her staff. Please keep county employees at Lancaster County Prison in your thoughts and prayers during this uncertain time.

Neil Ward

Vice president

Have A Heart for People in the Criminal Justice System