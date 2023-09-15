I find it shocking that convicted murderer Danelo Cavalcante — who was finally captured Wednesday — was able to escape from Chester County Prison in the same way as a previous convict.

What are we teaching our children about doing a job and doing it correctly?

Everyone involved in allowing this convict to escape should be fired and never be able to work in the prison industry again.

The likely cost of hundreds of thousands of taxpayer dollars and thousands of personnel hours to find one escaped prisoner is absolutely shocking.

This entire situation would have never happened if people simply did their job correctly, especially since this method of escape was used before.

It is apparent that no worthwhile corrective actions were put into place to prevent this kind of escape from happening again. This simply enforces the new norm in which you do not have to do your job correctly — we can always blame someone else for any mistakes.

How unfortunate that our children are learning these behaviors from grown-ups who should be doing their jobs, not just putting in time for a paycheck.

Kevin Fisher

Penn Township