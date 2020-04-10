For nearly 10 years, I’ve attended Lancaster County Prison Board meetings and read its monthly reports. Recently, our county prison set a low population record of 692 after releasing 182 inmates (“County prison lets dozens of inmates out,” March 28). Thanks to Warden Cheryl Steberger, her staff and criminal justice system leaders.

However, an LNP | LancasterOnline poll showed that 57.6% of us said “no” to releasing inmates amid the COVID-19 outbreak. I think many of the 57.6% don’t realize that our “prison” is also our “jail.” Monthly reports show that on average only 19% of inmates are sentenced to prison. The other 81% are held in jail, awaiting their court dates. These figures are available online at the Lancaster County Prison website (bit.ly/LancReport).

Some of the 182 were released from prison because of good behavior, health risks and close release dates. Most of the 182, however, were released from jail because they had low bails they couldn’t afford, were health risks, or were candidates for house arrest or lower-cost supervision.

Do you see the distinction between prison and jail? Are you part of the 57.6% because you thought all inmates there have been sentenced? Please know that our prison is also our jail.

When LNP | LancasterOnline makes no reference to our prison’s jail function, some readers continue with their false assumption that all inmates are in prison. The newspaper can do better to educate us. I'm guessing the 57.6% figure would be a lot lower.

Kent E. Kroehler,Secretary

Have a Heart for Persons in the Criminal Justice System