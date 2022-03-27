Back in 2005, the Lancaster County commissioners voted to sell the county nursing home to a private company. Until that time, it had been operated by the county to care for our neediest elderly residents. In the long run, the sale proved to be disastrous for the facility and for the residents, and all three commissioners eventually pleaded guilty to violating the state open-meetings law in relation to selling the nursing home. (Former Commissioners Dick Shellenberger and Pete Shaub pleaded guilty to two violations of the Sunshine Act, and former Commissioner Molly Henderson pleaded guilty to one violation.)

Now, our current county commissioners, in what I believe may be an equally ill-advised and short-sighted land deal, plan to pour more than $100 million into a new prison on a pristine patch of farmland south of Lancaster city. While I’m certainly not accusing the commissioners of doing anything illegal, it’s worth pointing out that the county government’s track record with such projects hasn’t always put the public’s interest first.

And as a taxpayer, I can’t help but wonder if this vast sum of money could be better spent. Prisons only beget prisons, after all, and they tend to be a terrible solution to society’s ills. Imagine if our commissioners instead channeled this money toward education, housing, child care and drug treatment and mental health programs. Imagine if that beautiful plot of land were to become part of the county park.

In my view, it’s a shame that our commissioners don’t have a more transformative vision for our community. But, as the old saying goes, if the only tool you have is a hammer, everything looks like a nail.

Erik Anderson

Lancaster