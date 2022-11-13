The election is over and now is the time to review our concerns and share them with our newly elected lawmakers.

Critical to our well-being is an economy that’s free of severe inflationary spirals. Improved wages are not the answer, in my view, as they only fuel these concerns through higher costs of products and services.

Other concerns are civil unrest and violent crime. These may be related to how we currently support our law enforcement agencies. Also, women’s rights, immigration and improved educational standards should be on lawmakers’ agendas.

Increasing spending to address these issues may not be the answer, as I believe that we cannot afford any more increases in our huge national debt.

Lawmakers must be more creative in addressing the instability in all of our daily lives. These elected officials have the immediate task of working together to achieve worthwhile legislation that benefits and improves the lives of all Americans.

Bob Sweeney

Warwick, Rhode Island