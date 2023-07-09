There are some things I have learned because of my friendships with the Amish people. I have a transportation business within the Amish community.

I have learned that the Amish live by principles from the Scriptures, which of course never change. The Amish have a very rich and kind culture.

One of their traditions that they live by is so basic that many people just look right by it and many times don’t even recognize it. It’s called good old-fashioned common sense. It has been my honor and privilege to look at life accordingly.

I lived most of my life before my Amish lessons concerning common sense, but because of the Amish influence, it’s gone to a higher level, so to speak.

You may be wondering where I’m going with all of this. I’m discovering just how far common sense will take us in life if we slow down and utilize it in the world in which we now live.

It is very reasonable and realistic and also logical. So let’s apply some common sense to our current national dilemma.

Do we Americans see any benefit in embracing a radical pursuit of becoming a nation like China or Russia? Does life have any value in these countries? Do we think communism will be any different in America? Do we realize that these countries have eliminated anyone who didn’t agree with their regime?

Where is our common sense?

Tracy McElroy

Manheim Township