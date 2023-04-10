I believe that primaries in Pennsylvania should be open to all voters. Pennsylvania is one of only 14 states with a closed primary system.

As the writer of the March 14 LNP | LancasterOnline letter “One way to vote in the primary” pointed out, anyone can change their political affiliation before the primary. But why should we have to do that?

I am a registered voter and I am not affiliated with any political party and I choose to keep it that way. I agree with some things in each party, and disagree with some things also. That is my choice.

More than 1 million Pennsylvanians are independents, including many veterans, and they also would like to be able to participate in the primaries. Currently, this is an example of taxation without representation.

There is a committee that is working to repeal the closed primary elections in Pennsylvania. If you are interested in getting involved, please go to the website ballotpa.org to find out more information and to sign the petition to allow us to vote!

Karen Chesbro

Elizabethtown