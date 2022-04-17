There seems to be a strong push for Pennsylvania’s primary elections to be open to all registered voters. In my view, this idea of an “open primary” defeats the purpose of a primary election.

The purpose of a primary is for the registered voters of each party to select “their” candidates from among those declaring their party affiliation. A Republican can’t vote in the Democratic primary, nor can a Democrat vote in the Republican primary.

It does not “deprive” independent voters any more than voters being denied the “right” to vote for representatives outside of their district. If independents wish to be involved in selecting candidates, they need to select one of the two political parties and register accordingly.

Talk about rigged elections! In my view, an open primary would ensure that this would be possible. In an open primary, a large group from one party could theoretically organize to vote for the weakest candidate from the other party.

Let those of us who are members of a political party select our candidates in an election designed for that very purpose. I’m reminded of that old saying: “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”

Robert Hirsch

Commander, U.S. Navy (retired)

Lancaster Township