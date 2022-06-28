I read in the June 24 LNP | LancasterOnline that there were protesters at the Lititz Pride Festival at Lititz Springs Park and that the protesters were harassing people and refused to leave for 45 minutes (“Group protests at Pride”).

My question: Why didn’t the police just charge them with trespassing and harassment? From what the article stated, the group was harassing minors, too. What was supposed to be a happy day for everyone was ruined by religious zealots and homophobes. People who just wanted to enjoy a day and celebrate with other humans, regardless of their sexual orientation, were subjected to trauma for no reason.

There are many good cops, but I want to know why the Lititz Borough Police Department seemingly allowed people to be harassed for 45 minutes, rather than observing their oath and keeping the peace.

Ross Kaiser

East Petersburg