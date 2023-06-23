Pride Month is a time to celebrate the joy and resiliency of our LGBTQ+ neighbors. It’s also a time to reflect on the systemic stigma and discrimination that still exists in our backyards and halls of power.

Our modern celebration of Pride started in 1969 as a protest against the violent discrimination facing predominantly Black and Hispanic transgender and gender-nonconforming individuals at the Stonewall Inn in Manhattan. Today, we continue to see attacks on these same communities.

In Pennsylvania, LGBTQ+ people can still be discriminated against simply because of who they are. This is a denial of personal freedom and bodily autonomy, and it’s why Planned Parenthood Keystone proudly provides health care to the LGBTQ+ community and supports the passage of state House Bill 300, the Fairness Act.

This act respects and adds to the commonwealth’s laws that protect individuals’ freedoms and safeguard against discrimination. This law is a simple and an essential change that would align Pennsylvania with other states nationwide that have already added explicit protections for their LGBTQ+ populations.

Families, businesses and communities across Pennsylvania need to know that this is a place where everyone can live, love and work as their authentic selves, without fear of discrimination.

Please join Planned Parenthood Keystone in celebrating Pride this and every month, and help us advocate to finally pass the Fairness Act. It is everyone’s responsibility to ensure our LGBTQ+ neighbors are safeguarded from discrimination. Our shared future depends on it.

Adam Hosey

Manheim Township

Director of public affairs, Planned Parenthood Keystone