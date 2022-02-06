It’s my belief that the early demise of most people is not rooted in cancer, heart disease, injury, respiratory disease or stroke, as reported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, but that it is actually caused by the pride and arrogance that can lead to harmful, irrational or destructive behaviors.

It is arrogant to disregard sound medical research and advice, along with rules and regulations designed to protect us and the rest of society, and then to take pride in escaping serious illness, injury or death — as if, somehow, that confirms our superiority.

It is arrogant to allow refugees, the homeless, the starving, the poor and the sick to die, believing they somehow deserve their unfortunate situation, while we proudly revel in our achievements and support politicians whose pride and arrogance reflect our own.

It is arrogant to attempt to force the rest of society to conform to our superior wisdom, knowledge and beliefs, without addressing the harm and death that may result.

Pride and arrogance are wily and tricky. It is arrogant to take pride in our arrogance or even in the lack thereof. Indeed, it is arrogant for this writer to think others should care what he says. So consider the words of a more credible witness: “Do not be deceived, God is not mocked; for whatever a man sows, this he will also reap” (Galatians 6:7).

This also was written: “The meek shall inherit the earth.” Can we replace our pride and arrogance with kindness, caring and compassion? Our lives and the lives of those around us depend on it.

David E. Hess

Manheim Township