The June 1 LNP | LancasterOnline Opinion section featured multiple letters decrying the mass killing by a gunman in Uvalde, Texas, armed with a semi-automatic assault rifle.

One letter writer blamed the high incidence of gun-related killings not on the prevalence and ease of obtaining guns, but on the public’s turning away from God and the Bible’s teachings (“Presence of guns is not the problem”).

While this analysis may resonate with the thinking of many people in Lancaster County, it has precious little to offer in finding a solution for our national problem/shame.

The prevalence of guns is directly related to killings in America. Many other “developed” countries restrict gun ownership by means of strict laws regarding the buying of and use of firearms. Countries such as Japan and Singapore, which have the strictest laws, have virtually no homicides by firearm. Most countries ban outright the sale and possession of assault-style weapons.

It is madness to deny that guns kill people when research shows that they do. We do not need to have 120 guns per every 100 people in America. One can agree that gun killings in the United States are an indication of far deeper problems in our society, but that is the subject for a future letter.

Charles B. Lane

Lancaster Township