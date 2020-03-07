Donald Trump is not my idea of a great president. We deserved a better choice in 2016. Americans voted for a dirty fighter whose election raised questions — neither fully answered to the losers’ satisfaction nor asked by an uncurious partisan press.
That press unapologetically berated Trump to bring him down, while seemingly pretending opponents’ corruption never happened.
Observers who think former Vice President Joe Biden’s involvement in Ukraine’s corruption was not questionable, but Trump’s asking about it was impeachable, aren’t thinking logically.
These three years have made any Trump corruption appear minor when compared with the corruption by a partisan press and those who actually bought foreign interference, used it for illegal spying and Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act investigations, ignored Obama White House coordination with Peter Strzok and Lisa Page, initiated a wasteful $32 million investigation, and impeached Trump for the same thing others have done.
Questioning the impeachment brings stinging wrath with broad generalizations — opposing impeachment is “racist,” “not Christian,” “uneducated,” etc.
Accepting at face value that events unfolded exactly as reported by the liberal press — as if there is only one side to the story — is illogical; the reasons are obvious.
The whole story should be told by the press doing its job with a sense of fairness and justice; pretending to know the full story is moral blindness. There are obviously more snakes in the wood pile — “no one is above the law.”
Melvin “Pete” Snyder
West Donegal Township