What if you hired an employee for your company who constantly lied right to your face? And what if he encouraged other employees to lie to you as well? What if he diverted your firm’s funds for his own personal gain? What if he habitually violated the organization’s directives, policies and values? What if he was focused solely on his own interests and gave no thought at all to the good of the company? What if he did things that actually harmed your business and, even worse, benefited one of your competitors?
You'd fire that employee in a heartbeat, wouldn’t you? Of course you would.
The president of the United States works for us, the American people. We hired him, and we can fire him for cause. Because we own the company. Which is why impeachment is not a coup against the state. It’s not the negating of an election. Nor is it some “Soviet-style” procedure. It is simply our democracy’s way of deciding whether to get rid of an unfit and undesirable employee. President Donald Trump may end up getting fired, or he may not. But we certainly need to look into his job performance.
Ward Latshaw
East Hempfield Township