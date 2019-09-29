Remember the round “I Like Ike’’ political campaign buttons from the 1950s? I do. I recently read Fox journalist Bret Baier’s book “Three Days in January.’’ It clearly highlighted some of the outstanding characteristics of President Dwight Eisenhower’s eight years in office. Voters would be well advised to look for some of these attributes in our next president.
First, we need a person with the ability to develop detailed plans for his programs. Eisenhower, who planned the D-Day invasion, knew the value of patiently considering every possible eventuality. He carefully listened to many of his advisers’ views before he made a decision. Every Tuesday morning during his presidency, Ike held a meeting with a bipartisan group of congressional leaders. These meetings helped to pave the way for bipartisan legislation and several balanced budgets.
Second, Ike was restrained in his rhetoric. He preferred understanding to demagoguery. He refrained from name-calling. He never tried to whip up hatred of the Soviets. In fact, he established a close relationship with Soviet dictator Nikita Khrushchev, which helped to keep us out of war with them.
Third, Eisenhower successfully developed programs that kept the nation on a steady upward trajectory. The Interstate Highway System was one example of a well-planned program that helped to strengthen our nation for many years after Ike left office.
Finally, Ike increased staff efficiency by instituting a chief of staff position. This position helped keep the Oval Office running smoothly.
Let’s learn from history.
Sam Bearden
Manheim Township