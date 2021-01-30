Consider this: If a former president can no longer face a Senate impeachment trial for high crimes and misdemeanors and, while president, cannot be prosecuted criminally for the same, how do we hold an individual accountable for such reprehensible and criminal actions?

Those voting against impeachment or conviction of Donald J. Trump should be careful that they are not setting a precedent that would allow all future presidents to face no repercussions for criminal actions during their final days in office.

Lisa R. Garrett

East Earl Township