The United States of America has the dubious distinction of being No. 1 in the world for the number of reported cases of COVID-19 and the number of COVID-19 deaths.

It now appears that President Donald Trump is willing to sacrifice the lives of other Americans to the coronavirus crisis in a desperate bid to save himself politically. That is according to David Frum, a former speechwriter for President George W. Bush.

The White House is pivoting its pandemic messaging to the economy, with Trump seemingly choosing to risk higher casualties in the second quarter of 2020 in hopes of jolting the economy into revival in the third quarter to boost his chances of reelection in November.

This is pure evil — there is no other word to describe this diabolical strategy. “It’s a desperate gamble to save himself by sacrificing others,” wrote Frum, who is now a senior editor at The Atlantic, warning, “It’s also not very likely to work.”

Frum has impeccable conservative credentials, so the Trump sycophants who regularly defend his lies on the LNP | LancasterOnline Opinion pages cannot make the claim that this is just another attack on their beloved leader by Trump-hating liberals.

I believe Trump has American blood all over his hands, but, like Pontius Pilate, he will try to wash his hands of this unmitigated disaster. It’s not going to work.

Dan Sweigart

Ephrata