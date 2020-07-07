President Donald Trump is threatening to permanently end U.S. funding to the World Health Organization. He has already suspended current funding.

More than ever, we need a stronger — not weaker — WHO to help coordinate an international response to COVID-19, to lead the way in pooling the world’s knowledge about vaccines and treatments, and to ensure vaccines are available everywhere, including in poor nations.

Trump asserts that the WHO went too easy on China in the early stages of the pandemic. He lied in stating that the WHO ignored warnings about the virus from the medical journal The Lancet in December. The Lancet never wrote anything about the virus in December.

But the worst hypocrisy is that Trump himself was tweeting praises of China precisely during the time he blames the WHO for believing China. On Jan. 24, Trump tweeted, “China has been working very hard to contain the Coronavirus. The United States greatly appreciates their efforts and transparency. It will all work out well.”

On Feb. 7, Trump tweeted, “President Xi of China ... is strong, sharp and powerfully focused on leading the counterattack on the Coronavirus. ... President Xi strongly leads what will be a very successful operation. We are working closely with China to help!”

Now that his administration is failing so miserably to counteract the virus, Trump needs a scapegoat. He blames the WHO for believing China during a time when he himself believed and praised China.

President Harry Truman once said, “The buck stops here.” Trump says, “Pass the buck.”

Daniel Erdman

Lancaster