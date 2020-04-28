Just when anxious citizenry were relieved that the narcissistic trumpeter had begun listening to health officials, suddenly appearing on the scene to potentially foil their efforts surfaces Jared Kushner — son-in-law, special ego-massaging adviser, background prop and Ivanka hand-holder-husband-mannequin.

Jared was anointed a central role working with the Federal Emergency Management Agency in the distribution of vital medical supplies. This came after graduating from previous cameo roles as a Middle East peace solver (his plan was shredded to pieces by the Palestinians) and head of government innovation, where he tinkered with no significant accomplishment.

Kushner’s past accomplishments are stellar: He was admitted into Harvard, overcoming disqualifying grades, a low SAT score and his dad’s contribution of $2.5 million. In 2007, he purchased the New York Observer magazine, just when print media was coming into vogue. And he was prominent in the 2007 purchase of 666 Fifth Avenue for $1.8 billion, a deal that proceeded to hemorrhage and he later sold at a loss to cover a $1.1 billion debt. Two basic tenets of real estate — buy low, sell high. Jared got them reversed.

The rookie, lacking medical and logistics insight, scolded desperate governors to check their stockpile before asking for “our stockpile.” His most significant contribution portends this ironic quote indicting the administration’s incompetence: “When you elect somebody ... think about who will be a competent manager during the time of crisis.”

Bottom of the ninth, tied score, no outs, “backup” manager calls for the rookie pitcher. “What do you have to lose?”

Don Rossi

Manheim Township