Recently, we have had another election. Thousands of Americans volunteer every election to ensure the ballots get cast, counted and delivered to be officially reported. In the last presidential election, the electorate chose President Donald Trump. But because a large group of powerful people didn’t like that choice, I believe they began a coup that is currently ongoing to remove him from office.
Changing leadership is done at the ballot box. It should not be through methods of sowing seeds of discontent by spying on people, leaking information, planting fraudulent stories and using counterintelligence methods. In short, attempting to remove a sitting president, by any means, because a politician or party failed to win the White House has no place in our political system.
Presently, there is every indication pointing toward the impaneling of a grand jury to gather information from major players involved in possible spying and lying against Trump. This travesty of justice is going on at this very time, with Democrats in Congress meeting in secret and again leaking more information to keep their narrative alive and well.
The investigation of the origins of the Russia probe is morphing into a criminal investigation. My concern is that LNP will not cover this development with the same vigor and passion that other media groups had when planting their fake news stories about Trump.
A sitting president should never have to be the subject of unbridled slander and fake news, and that should be the story!
John L. Rineer
Lancaster