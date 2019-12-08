At a recent rally, President Donald Trump claimed that he stuck up for three great warriors against the “deep state” in pardoning three accused war criminals. His attack on the military justice system is shameful. The president’s message is clear: He condones war crimes. He does not uphold the rule of law. His behavior is inconsistent with the leader of a great country, because he fails to uphold the values that make the U.S. great.
In my personal and professional dealings with the military attorneys and commanders I worked with over 34 years — as a judge advocate and civilian attorney — I was impressed by their competence, professionalism and the seriousness with which they took their oath of office to uphold and defend the Constitution against all enemies foreign and domestic. We all freely and voluntarily took the oath to do our best to faithfully discharge our duty to uphold the rule of law within the Army and provide justice to soldiers and commanders.
Enforcing the rule of law is what military judge advocates and commanders do to uphold their oath of office. Describing judge advocates and commanders charged with enforcing the Uniform Code of Military Justice as the “deep state” does not serve the rule of law.
Trump’s attacks on the media, career diplomats and members of the military are inconsistent with his oath to execute the office of the president of the United States and to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States. His behavior is not just shameful — it’s evidence that he’s unfit to serve.
Gregory Hand
Manheim Township