The following statements the president has made reflect his thinking and his behavior.
1. “Sometimes part of making a deal is denigrating your competition.’’
2. “I won the popular vote if you deduct the millions of people who voted illegally.’’
3. “When you’re a star they let you do it.”
4. When asked whom did he went to for advice, he replied, “Myself.’’
5. “I alone can fix it.’’
The first indicates his willingness to verbally assault anyone. He demonstrates a lack of empathy through his vicious attacks to cover for his unpredictable behavior.
The next statement strongly suggests his effort to alter facts to suit his self-image. One of the most valuable qualities of good leadership is integrity, which develops trust. President Donald Trump has made more than 16,200 false or misleading claims.
The third statement indicates his lack of respect for women, calling them “dogs” and paying off a porn star.
Fourth, he believes he knows more than anybody, undercutting the knowledge of career professionals and straining relationships with our allies. His decision-making is erratic and unpredictable.
Finally, his inflated thoughts about himself caused him, I believe, to withhold millions from Ukraine until the Ukrainians did him a political favor. Following that abuse of power and a defiance of our Constitution, he doubled down by obstructing an impeachment inquiry. He thinks he’s more important than the law.
Trump’s a danger to our country, if not the world. As a result, Congress should and may decide to place greater restrictions on future presidents.
Larry R. Widdoss
Manor Township