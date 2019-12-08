How revealing: News reports indicate that our president has arbitrarily overruled the centuries-old established procedures of our military system. Ever since the 18th century, our entire political system has operated on the premise that presidents aren’t kings.
In addition to unlawfully stonewalling Congress by ordering government officials to disobey legal congressional subpoenas, he has undermined our country’s military services by interfering with military judicial and administrative procedure.
While criticizing immoral actions of other countries, our nation has always prided itself for being a good example of human values. President Donald Trump has not only sown distrust and confusion within our armed forces, but opened the door for opposing forces to justify the use of torture and even execution of any captured member of our armed forces.
Even worse, the Republicans in Congress publicly refuse to utter any criticism of his words or actions. Can one imagine what they would be saying if President Barack Obama had publicly said that he values the word of Russian President Vladimir Putin over the conclusion of every one of our own intelligence agencies?
The president’s evaluation of the moral values, ethical standards, sense of decency of his supporters — in and out of Congress — is that they’ll support anything he says or does. Please remember that he publicly said he could shoot a person on Fifth Avenue and not lose a vote.
The silence and inaction of his enablers and supporters confirm his observation. How sad. However, we are better than that. There is still time to show our true values, ethics and basic decency.
J. Kenneth Kreider
Elizabethtown