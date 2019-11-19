I have been watching CNN, and I cannot understand how the Republicans can defend President Donald Trump when he is, I believe, guilty all the way.
He has been lying to the people all this time. I want to thank William Taylor, the top diplomat in Ukraine, for being a good guy. I think the Republicans who don’t think Trump broke the law maybe should all be looked at.
You know what they say, “Birds of a feather stick together.” I hope the people of Pennsylvania have picked up on what’s been going on in Washington. Trump belongs in jail for what he has done, and I hope and pray once he is out of office they put him in jail.
L.J. Walker
Salisbury Township