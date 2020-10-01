Anyone who watched as President Donald Trump viewed the wildfires in California and saw the “photo op/press conference” that he held afterward would have seen once again, in my view, how out of touch with reality this president is.

After listening to the science behind these fires and how climate change is at the root of this problem, Trump, in his ignorance, flatly denied that climate change had anything to do with these fires. Instead, he blamed the U.S. Forest Service for “poor forest management.”

Trump said that the Forest Service should have been clearing the underbrush so that these wildfires could not occur! This is an ignorant statement for anyone to make, much less the president. This statement is similar, in my view, to his denials of the COVID-19 threat and not listening to the medical community.

Clearing brush on hundreds of millions of acres in mountainous terrain is an impossible task and, even if you could clear it, where are you going to go with it?

Wake up, America! This is not the person that we want running this country for four more years.

Dan Helm

Elizabethtown