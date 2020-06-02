I have a question regarding President Donald Trump’s battle with Twitter. Namely, why on earth is a president of the United States playing around on a social media outlet?

If a president has something to say to the country, then why doesn’t he face the country in person and say it? I find Trump’s playing around and tweeting somewhat juvenile. And I think he is avoiding accountability by making statements in the privacy of maybe his bedroom or even the Oval Office, rather than face real live people with what he has to say.

Carol Westfall

Sadsbury Township