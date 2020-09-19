Honesty.

Not purposely being deceptive.

These should be the basic qualifications for the president. It should be someone who inspires everyone to come together for the common good, not someone who works daily to rip us apart.

President Donald Trump isn’t qualified for the job. He should be disqualified by his party. He should not be permitted to have his name on the ballot.

Whatever the results of the election, I believe that Trump should be immediately taken into custody. If the members of the military that he reportedly refers to as “suckers” and “losers” have to do it, so be it! That would definitely make America greater than it has been for the last four years.

Raymond Kline

Lancaster