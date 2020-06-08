Mr. President, if you want to increase your polling numbers during this moment of crisis and protests, why don’t you go outside and listen and mingle with the protesters? Or, better yet, open the door to the White House and let them in to talk about their concerns. Don’t hide behind the military and Secret Service or retreat into a bunker.

Displaying and promoting anger, hostility, fear and excessive force will get you nowhere in life as leader if most of the people have a legitimate concern and desire change in a system that is broken.

Oh, next time forget the photo opportunity in front of the church holding a Bible. The photo does not fit your character at all, and you appeared hopelessly out of place!

You might learn something about yourself and what you missed for most of your life. A little empathy for others!

Kenneth Shaffer

West Donegal Township