In response to the May 1 letter “Believes media distorts the truth,” here is a White House transcript of what President Donald Trump said:

“And then I see the disinfectant, where it knocks it out in a minute. One minute. And is there a way we can do something like that, by injection inside or almost a cleaning?”

How is that taken out of context?

Also, why would most media sources distort or promote fake news, and only a few “tell the truth?”

Betsy Pederson

Lancaster