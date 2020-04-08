The Associated Press article on the front page of LNP | LancasterOnline on Monday (“US waited 2 months to order supplies”) cited facts but managed to give the wrong overall picture.

I believe the COVID-19 pandemic caught us all by surprise, except for the Communist Party of China, which suppressed news for months.

On top of this, a free country like ours does not go to war against its enemies without thinking when and how to fight and win that war. And this is a strange, invisible enemy — making it all the harder to fight. Consequently, our federal government has had to find new ways to fight it in our 50 different states. And finding these ways has taken time, strength and dedication.

Thank God, our president has worked hard to do this and put the right kind of people into sometimes new leadership positions.

So let’s give our federal government, starting with our president, credit for leading our country against this scourge so well and tirelessly. Every evening as my wife and I watch him and his team, starting with the vice president and down the line, we are so thankful for him and them.

The president is also, in my view, doing well with Democratic governors. How good to see this, while some in the other party see this as an opportunity to discredit him rather than give him the credit that he and his team so richly deserve at this time.

The Rev. Robert S. Rapp

Manheim Township