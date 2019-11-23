On Nov. 7, a New York judge ordered the president of the United States to pay $2 million to settle charges that the president and his family operated a phony charity.
This week, several witnesses testified before Congress that the president attempted to bribe officials of Ukraine by withholding aid to that country until it agreed to investigate one of the president’s political rivals.
The developments are only the latest to clearly demonstrate, in my view, the president’s total lack of morality. But despite mounting evidence that the president is an essentially evil and intellectually challenged individual who is unfit to serve in public office, not one Republican in Congress will speak out against him.
Why? Because for the first time in U.S. history, the country has a president who represents all the qualities valued by the current Republican Party.
The president is an outspoken racist, homophobe, misogynist and climate change denier. He is anti-immigrant, anti-public education, anti-labor, anti-environment, and anti-poor. All of these qualities make him the perfect Republican.
Jack Lewis
Elizabethtown