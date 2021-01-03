In my 80 years on this Earth, I have lived to see 14 presidents — seven Democrats and seven Republicans. The United States has managed to survive through this.

Now we have a president who seemingly wants to change the will of the American people and take away the right to vote for a candidate of their choice — the very basis of democracy in this country. He continues to lie about the results of this election. He only challenges the states that he lost, not Texas, Florida or North Carolina. I guess they were fair states in his eyes. He has to get over the fact that he lost.

The Department of Justice and election officials said this was among the most secure elections ever, yet this self-proclaimed genius and egomaniac refuses to accept this fact. He is like the spoiled-bully rich kid that he is. He calls the people who left his administration unintelligent, yet it seems the unintelligent one is the person who picked them.

Now, some do-nothing Lancaster County lawmakers are also seemingly trying to overturn the vote. They should do the job they were elected to do. Things the people of Pennsylvania have asked for, like property tax reform, pension reform, term limits and the size of the state Legislature. I will look for a letter from each representative saying what they have done for the people. But I do not expect to see any, as I believe they have done nothing.

Donald Bell

West Hempfield Township