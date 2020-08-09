Sixteen men have served our country as president during my lifetime, beginning with “Silent Cal” Coolidge. I have read biographies of most of them and have concluded that the voters did a rather good job picking them. Most were college graduates. Harry Truman was not, but he was self-educated and as knowledgeable as any. They all had grave responsibilities and, with some exceptions, made reasonable decisions.

Circumstances gave several of them opportunities for greatness — some before they became president and some during their presidency. World War II was led and won on the battlefield by Gen. Dwight Eisenhower, while Franklin D. Roosevelt was the phenomenal leader at home who met with Winston Churchill and Joseph Stalin at the end of the war. Lyndon Johnson was a controversial figure, but will be remembered for signing civil rights legislation. Others made significant contributions and will be remembered for them.

The person who is entitled to occupy the White House now, but often chooses Palm Beach, Florida, instead, had the opportunity for greatness but totally missed it. Our world is experiencing the worst pandemic in at least a century. He chose to ignore it and also the advice of medical experts. Now — after millions of cases, more than 160,000 horrible U.S. deaths and three months before the next election — the president is suddenly showing a delayed interest and is proclaiming his marvelous handling of the crisis.

Please increase the number of individuals who have been president over my lifetime to 17!

Jack Bryer

Salisbury Township