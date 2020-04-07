I think it’s fair to say that for many, President Donald Trump is public enemy No. 1 — the enemy of the people. Because his decisions are all about politics and image, I believe he started the war against the new coronavirus more than a month too late, despite warnings from many people in our government.

As a result, people will die who shouldn’t have. Victims might include your loved one, or maybe me. Nurses, doctors, police, firefighters and other caregivers are dying; others are frightened because they don’t have the right equipment. That’s disgusting. Buying food is nerve-wracking.

Trump’s price for helping governors appears to be expressing “appreciation.” Many highly respected officials see him as tragically incompetent.

What should the penalty be for the carnage this administration is putting this country through? It’s not a political question: It’s a question of right vs. wrong; the deaths being caused by politics are egregious and sickening.

We are leading the world in coronavirus infections, even though our president dismissed the seriousness of the disease’s threat for weeks. As soon as our people can assemble safely, they have every moral right, it seems to me, to surround the White House and demand change. The liar who lives there doesn’t deserve to be our president, and his defenders in government need to learn how we feel, as soon as possible.

Ronald Rogers

East Hempfield Township