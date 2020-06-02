There are 1.76 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.S.

There are 104,000 deaths and rising — as I watch the factual news.

Dr. Anthony Fauci warns of dire consequences of reopening too soon. An inflammatory sickness is now spreading in children. Public health officials state that we are not in control of the virus in the U.S.

Some governors continue to request help from the federal government in fighting the virus as the number of cases climbs. Some are reopening states to get the economy going. Fauci worries that spikes in states that are reopening may turn into outbreaks. And he believes a COVID-19 vaccine is still one or two years away.

A CNN poll conducted in early May indicated that 54% of Americans believe the federal government — the guy in the White House — is doing a poor job of preventing the spread of COVID-19. I believe the president has turned this into a political issue, rather than stepping up and working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the health experts and the governors. Those are the people who understand what COVID-19 is and what needs to be done.

But, in the president’s mind, they seemingly aren’t as great as he is. He believes that one day it’s just going to go away. Be gone. Like magic.

POOF?! Unbelievable!

Curtis Krassowski

Ephrata