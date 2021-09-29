My sense is that President Joe Biden doesn’t really know what he is — especially at this stage of his life. As a senator, he was an uninspiring and affable good old boy. As president, he seemingly says and does what his party tells him to say and do. He is go-with-the-flow Joe, not a leader.

Biden also demonstrates the “eat the rich” mentality that affects so many members of his party. The irony is that they maintain this point of view even after becoming rich in office. They seemingly believe that getting rich through politics is somehow honorable, while getting rich outside of politics is not. Go figure.

George Kuruc

Ephrata