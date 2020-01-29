Bravo to the letter writer who defended President Donald Trump for taking out Qassem Soleimani (“Critics of Trump are unpatriotic,” Jan. 27).
For the life of me, I cannot or will not ever understand any American making a derogatory statement against the president. Doing so is beyond me!
My husband is former military and works with the Army. We worry about our troops, and it is very sad to hear what some are saying. I agree with the letter writer 100%, and I’m sure a lot of others also do. Support our military and the president for trying to keep us safe. Thank you to the letter writer for voicing your opinion.
Donna Fernandez
West Lampeter Township