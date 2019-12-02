I’ve heard President Donald Trump called everything from Adolf Hitler to the Antichrist and I’m tired of the lies and hypocrisy. While Democratic U.S. House members spend all of their time trying to oust the president, the American people are getting absolutely nothing but bad theater.
Corrupt liberals, along with their mainstream media lapdogs, including CNN, had planned to impeach the president from the day he was sworn in. The president, despite being attacked at every turn, has done great things for the American people. If this country’s citizenry would look at what he has achieved rather than following the dishonest media, they might get a clue.
Unemployment for minorities has never been lower. The president has fought to secure our borders, not because he’s a racist, but because he cares about the safety, security and employment of the American people. Illegal immigration particularly has a negative effect on minorities. Our drug epidemic problems flow from the southern border. Yet I can’t count the number of times it’s repeated that Trump put children in cages, despite the fact that some of those initial pictures were taken during the Obama administration. Trump supports Immigration and Customs Enforcement and law enforcement who stand between our American citizens and chaos.
Democrats supported secure borders before Trump was elected. If you don’t believe it, do something intellectually honest and research President Bill Clinton’s State of the Union speech from 1995. Repeating lies over and over doesn’t make them true. Look at who’s accomplishing something for the American people and who isn’t.
Mae Stehman
Lititz