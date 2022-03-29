It seems that being president of the United States is more of a “scapegoat” job than anything else. We blame the president for everything that happens, good or bad, depending on our perspective — right, left or middle.

In my opinion, the president gets both far too much credit and far too much blame. The president is, after all, just one person, albeit one with a huge megaphone.

However, that megaphone from which the president is heard is filtered over and over by biased persons, news networks and social media outlets, all of which have personal agendas that suit only them and their followers.

Here in the good old USA, our First Amendment right to free speech gives everyone the freedoms to express their unbridled opinions, right or wrong, whether they’re based on fact, fiction or conspiracy theory. Seemingly the only protections are the libel and slander laws, allowing one party to sue another if it believes that its name or business is being adversely affected. Good luck with that.

Sadly, the most disparaged figures in this modern-day Shakespearean tragedy are the U.S. president and anyone who aspires to be president. Who in their right mind would aspire to that horrible job? Apparently, those who are not quite right in the head.

No disparagement is intended toward our current president. I mostly feel sorry for him.

Jim Merrell-Thomas

East Lampeter Township