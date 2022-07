The 22nd Amendment limits the U.S. president to two terms. It occurs to me that if Donald Trump gets elected president in 2024, he will likely devote most of his efforts to getting the 22nd Amendment to the U.S. Constitution repealed, so that he can become president for life.

Even though amending the Constitution takes years, I am sure that Trump will find a way to speed it up.

Just a thought — a scary one at that.

Patrick M. Reynolds

West Lampeter Township