Dear President Donald Trump: This must be hard for you. You want to be winning, always winning. But right now, the virus is winning. And as much as you would like it to just disappear, it won’t.

Maybe you’ve noticed: Millions of Americans have become infected; more than 164,000 have died; untold numbers are grieving. Tens of millions have lost paychecks, with unemployment benefits, health insurance, housing, food and other necessities in jeopardy. Many employers worry about meeting payroll this month. State and local governments are stretched beyond their resources.

So much of this is flat-out unnecessary.

What we’ve needed for the past six months is a cohesive national plan to address both the public health crisis and the ensuing economic crisis. But it’s not too late for one now.

You alone are in position to empower the right people (not your and friends campaign donors) to chart the course and communicate it clearly and consistently — with no interference or meddling by you.

Please, Mr. President, try on a little humility in place of your unseemly hubris. Please, just do your job.

Otherwise, your legacy will surely be the impeached, one-term president who watched an American citizen die of COVID-19 every 80 seconds, day after day, and pushed us to the brink of the second Great Depression — all while ranting about white power, miracle drugs and mythical voter fraud. To this Republican voter, that doesn’t look like making America great.

Charles Manners

East Hempfield Township