Lately I’ve seen apologists for President Joe Biden claiming that he is really an honest, noncorrupted person who simply suffers from “poor judgment.” Did his “poor judgment” lead to his decision for a hasty withdrawal from Afghanistan? Did it lead him to move forward with the unconstitutional student loan bailout? How about being on 20 calls with Hunter Biden’s foreign business associates, according to congressional testimony? Just the optics of Joe Biden being on those calls make one question his judgment.

Anyone in leadership knows that “poor judgment” can get you fired. That’s precisely what happened to Chris Licht, then-CEO of CNN, when he decided to air Donald Trump’s town hall earlier this year. When you consider that Biden’s decisions affect 330 million Americans, his actions have more significant ramifications than those of any CEO.

Let’s assume that Biden is as honest as some are claiming. That said, his “poor judgment” is something we all should be concerned about, particularly with the current international issues.

We need someone with “good judgment” in the White House.

Ted Mavraganis

East Hempfield Township