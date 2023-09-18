There have been several letters in LNP | LancasterOnline attacking President Joe Biden and his policies, even though his policies are designed to help the working class and not the rich — as compared to those of former President Donald Trump.

All one has to do is look at the history of the Democratic Party and it is clearly apparent which party is actually for the people.

The Republican Party gave us the Great Depression, while the Democrats gave us Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, the Voting Rights Act, the Civil Rights Act and the Affordable Care Act, to list just a few.

As for President Biden: He is responsible for lowering health care costs and drug costs; passing a new gun safety law; passing the largest-ever investment in mental health; the transfer of many products manufactured in China back to the United States (such as microchips); increasing jobs while reducing unemployment; the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act; providing urgent aid to Ukraine; and revitalizing NATO.

The world lost respect for the United States under Trump, but Biden has restored our previous respect as the leader of the free world.

Biden’s signature legislative accomplishment, the Inflation Reduction Act, also represents the largest-ever national investment in fighting climate change. The law is predicted to create up to 9 million jobs over the next decade, while reducing premature deaths from air pollution and helping the U.S. dramatically reduce climate change-causing emissions.

And, no, Biden has nothing to do with the price of gas and food. This is simply a matter of supply and demand and the world oil market. With climate change, we can expect floods, hurricanes, fires, droughts and increases in sea level to affect prices even more in the future as farmland is destroyed, further reducing the world’s food supply.

Robert Hirsch

U.S. Navy commander (retired)

Lancaster Township