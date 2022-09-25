I saw on “Fox & Friends” that President Joe Biden is having a fence put around his Delaware beach home at a cost of nearly $500,000. I don’t recall seeing a mention of this in LNP | LancasterOnline, which indicates to me that it’s a pro-Democratic newspaper. Maybe you didn’t want to publish another negative story in an almost-filled pot of negative stories about Biden.

In my view, if Biden had the American people on his mind, he would have continued the already-started wall at the southern border.

This all started because Biden seems to have no limit on how many people he will allow to cross the border. This has caused many Americans much frustration, especially those close to border. As time passes, those crossing the border are pushing into different areas of the United States.

Biden’s problem, in my way of thinking, is that the part of his brain controlling his common sense has dried up. If anyone has any pills to moisten this part of the brain, please alert our struggling president.

Clayton Frackman

West Lampeter Township