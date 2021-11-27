What has President Joe Biden done for you lately?

He rolled out an unparalleled vaccine distribution plan that saved countless lives.

He signed legislation providing stimulus cash to citizens and businesses, saving many from pandemic financial ruin.

He signed legislation for an expanded child tax credit that will pull 50% of children, by some estimates, out of extreme poverty.

He signed an infrastructure bill that addresses our nation’s insufficient electrical grid; helps to fix crumbling bridges, rails and roads; directs aid for climate resilience; and funds transportation and broadband upgrades in underserved rural areas. All of this is creating jobs, jobs, jobs.

He is seemingly on the brink of signing a transformational human infrastructure package that will boost social safety networks and provide pre-K and child care to assist American families in the workforce.

No president can do everything at once, and we won’t feel the effects of these monumental life improvements for a little while. But we can be a little patient, knowing that this historic legislation will be an economic shot-in-the-arm to the COVID-19 recession, creating what is estimated as more than a half million infrastructure jobs in Pennsylvania alone.

Congress has tried and failed for years to pass a major infrastructure bill. President Biden got it done!

Marilyn Goldfarb

Boalsburg

Centre County