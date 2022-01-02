President Joe Biden’s dilemma over the U.S. government potentially forgiving $1.8 trillion of student loan debt is the perfect example, in my view, of why his job performance is one of the lowest of any president.

Forgiving the debt would be a simple decision that I believe would show his lack of leadership and allow the progressive Democratic minority to create another wedge issue driving more divisiveness.

Simply look at the big picture. Parents and students make a personal decision that a college education is beneficial. They often can’t pay for all of it, so they borrow from the government. They voluntarily accept the loan and repayment terms. Importantly, no one forces them into any decision.

Then, liberal Democrats tell you (taxpayers) about the stress this puts on students and families (like it’s an unfair surprise). And they urge the president to forgive the loans, which would essentially force the rest of us to pay off the loans (which we did not take out). The government would lose revenue (loan amount plus loan interest).

Then, Democrats want to raise taxes (as proposed in the “Build Back Better” bill), partly to cover the loss of repayments of student loans. It would just add another freebie to the bill.

Biden has a simple decision, in my view: just say no. It takes leadership to say no and to put the liberal Democrats on notice that they are not making decisions for all Americans. And it places responsibility where it belongs — namely, with the parents and young adults who knowingly signed for the loans.

It believe it’s simple for taxpayers to understand but very difficult for Biden to understand.

Bill Kleine

Pequea Township